Mustang arrested in Stephens County after hit and run

Police arrest Daniel Carter after hit and run in Duncan.
Police arrest Daniel Carter after hit and run in Duncan.(Stephen's County Jail)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Mustang man is behind bars and facing a charge of felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon, after he was reported to have hit a man with his van and drive off.

Daniel Carter, 45, faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, the incident happened on March 20, when the victim, identified as Brian Cochran, saw Carter leaving his home on West Main, with two Medicine bottles.

When Cochran went outside to confront him, Carter reportedly put his van in reverse, and then accelerated before hitting him. Cochran fell onto the van’s windshield, breaking it.

Cochran declined medical treatment at the scene, and is believed to be unharmed.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

