Neighbors react to deadly stabbing in southwest Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Neighbors are reacting to a double stabbing in southwest Lawton that killed one person and injured another Wednesday.

16-year-old Jeremiah Hill lives in the apartments on SW Texas Ave., where two people were stabbed Wednesday. He was inside talking to his grandma when he saw first responders outside and went to find out what was going on.

“They carried her out unresponsive, trying to give her CPR, but it was unfortunate she passed away and then they carried her in the ambulance and then there was another woman we heard of later on and she was injured,” Hill said.

Shortly after, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a BOLO for Dwight Temple in connection to the stabbing.

Thursday, arrest records show Temple is in the Lawton City Jail on complaints of domestic assault and battery and first degree murder.

Hill and his mother said they’re familiar with crime in the area.

The pair have heard gunshots before, with a bullet even hitting their apartment.

“It makes you even more cautious,” Hill said. “I used to be paranoid all the time because I would hear noises outside. One time I heard a gunshot. I was hiding in the corner of my room because I thought it was actually going to come through my window but yeah, even more cautious. That’s what I’m going to do from now on.”

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown.

LPD is still in the process of interviewing everyone involved in the situation.

We’ll update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

