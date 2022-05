LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Life Ready Center (LRC) will be host Student Art Exhibit.

The exhibit will take place in the LRC Art Gallery from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Organizers invite anyone interested to check out the art on display.

The art is a dedication to five students who created murals for Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

