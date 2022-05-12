Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old Florida woman was arrested Thursday morning and told a deputy that getting arrested was on her bucket list, officials said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was speeding and driving recklessly in Key Largo when Sgt. Robert Dosh attempted to pull her over. Douglas did not pull over for quite some time until finally coming to a stop at a three-way intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

Dosh said that Douglas told him that getting arrested was “on her bucket list since high school.”

Douglas was taken to jail and charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after stabbing in Lawton.
One person dead after southwest Lawton stabbing
Staff Sgt. Curran Pendley saves one-year-old child's life.
Fort Sill soldier saves one-year-old baby
Lawton Police Department confirms gun shot damage near Hugh Bish, Ridgecrest and Learning Tree...
Schools placed on lockdown, LPD verifies damage
Police arrest Daniel Carter after hit and run in Duncan.
Mustang man arrested in Stephens County after hit and run
After officials at the Lawton Correctional Facility wouldn’t take action, Emily Shelton started...
Non-profit calls on Lawton Correctional Facility to provide more protection for inmates, officers

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway
Protesters walk to Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia on Monday to speak out against the...
Protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes cause dispute between county, Virginia gov.
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?