7News First Alert Weather: Hot and dry with isolated storms for parts of Texoma this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, skies will gradually clear behind any storms that develop during the early evening hours. If storms develop, they will become strong-to-severe. The main threats for storms that become well-organized include wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up the size of half-dollars. The best chance for storms to develop will be east of a Anadarko-Lawton-Graham line. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

For more viewing opportunities of the International Space Station in Texoma please visit the article below.

https://www.kswo.com/2022/05/13/several-viewing-opportunities-international-space-station-through-upcoming-weekend/?fbclid=IwAR3pk9WG7QQPLyR6663huqZjCm7Yt6TDsc7yEzCW3LSj1cZOc4rSAxdZ5Jw

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, mostly sunny with a nearly stationary front slowly lifting back northward as a warm front. A few storms could develop off the dry line and under the warm front during the late afternoon and evening. Models are not agreeing on the placement and coverage of rain as it will ultimately depend on the strength of the cap. Highs will top out in the low 90s and winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.

On Sunday, a few clouds with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and triple digits. The front will be forced southward during the day shifting the winds from the south to the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, while most of Texoma is expected to remain dry.

The unseasonably warm weather pattern shows no signs of letting up with highs soaring into the triple digits much of next week.

