Art show at Life Ready Center exhibits talent

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center (LRC) in Lawton hosted a special art event this evening to showcase the talents of local, young artists.

The inaugural Student Artist Exhibit was held in the LRC Art Gallery.

Pieces from various students at the center were put on display, and some were available for purchase.

It was an event that took months of preparation.

But for the young artists, such as senior Andrew Cervantes, it was time and effort well spent.

“It felt very surprising, because I’m used to going to class, and people are just doing their own thing -- phone, writing, their own thing -- so it really surprised me how many people did this,” he said.

And in addition to the student gallery, Thursday night’s event had a dedication of five student-created murals made for Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

