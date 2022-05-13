Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Arts for Small concludes at Whittier Elementary School

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A decades old tradition continued Thursday evening at Whittier Elementary as students took part in Arts for Small.

The school held its own version of Arts For All, with student performances and a food truck for attendees.

Each grade had their own performance routine put together over months of practice, and at the end the whole school came together for a song.

Arts for Small is a favorite event of the school, according to music teacher Amanda Spannagel, and made its return after a number of pandemic-related delays.

”I always tell my faculty that this is my Super Bowl this is my favorite event that we do all year so I get really excited about it we haven’t gotten to do this event to this extent since COVID last year we did it virtual virtually where we recorded everything and we sent it out but it wasn’t quite the same feel so I’m very excited to get to bring it back to its full form and have and the community of Whittier coming together and watching these kiddos perform,” she said.

And an art exhibit was held along with tonight’s performances, showcasing student artwork.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after stabbing in Lawton.
One person dead after southwest Lawton stabbing
16-year-old Jeremiah Hill lives in the apartments on SW Texas Ave., where two people were...
Neighbors react to deadly stabbing in southwest Lawton
Staff Sgt. Curran Pendley saves one-year-old child's life.
Fort Sill soldier saves one-year-old baby
Police arrest Daniel Carter after hit and run in Duncan.
Mustang man arrested in Stephens County after hit and run
Lawton Police Department confirms gun shot damage near Hugh Bish, Ridgecrest and Learning Tree...
Schools placed on lockdown, LPD verifies damage

Latest News

Fort Sill Education Center holds graduation ceremony for students.
Fort Sill graduates walk the stage at ceremony
The inaugural Student Artist Exhibit is held in the LRC Art Gallery.
Art show at Life Ready Center exhibits talent
Governor Kevin Stitt announces lawsuit against Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
Swadley’s contract found to cost tax payers millions
Landlord-Tenant Act Updates