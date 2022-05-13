Arts for Small concludes at Whittier Elementary School

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A decades old tradition continued Thursday evening at Whittier Elementary as students took part in Arts for Small.

The school held its own version of Arts For All, with student performances and a food truck for attendees.

Each grade had their own performance routine put together over months of practice, and at the end the whole school came together for a song.

Arts for Small is a favorite event of the school, according to music teacher Amanda Spannagel, and made its return after a number of pandemic-related delays.

”I always tell my faculty that this is my Super Bowl this is my favorite event that we do all year so I get really excited about it we haven’t gotten to do this event to this extent since COVID last year we did it virtual virtually where we recorded everything and we sent it out but it wasn’t quite the same feel so I’m very excited to get to bring it back to its full form and have and the community of Whittier coming together and watching these kiddos perform,” she said.

And an art exhibit was held along with tonight’s performances, showcasing student artwork.

