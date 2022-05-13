Better late than never, Lawton Vet Center opens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Veteran Center hosted their grand opening at their new location Friday, May 13, after it was put off for several years, due to COVID .

Veterans and other community members got a chance to tour the new location, while enjoying food and door prizes.

The community also got a chance to hear testimonials from veterans about the experiences and memories they had made at the center.

Rochelle Mason, the director of Lawton Veterans Center, said they offer several services for the military.

”You never know what any veteran or active duty service member might be going through so it’s very important that we just get it out to the community who we are what we do, like I said we provide readjustment counseling services that could be anything from individual therapy, family counselling, marital counseling, we also provide a ton of group counseling services,” she said.

The Lawton Vet Center hopes the expanded services will help local veterans, who are transitioning from active duty to a civilian life.

