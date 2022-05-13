Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’

Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on spam accounts.(Hannibal Hanschke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

The announcement that the Tesla billionaire tweeted is another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over his planned buyout of Twitter, including that the social media company fired two of its top managers Thursday.

It wasn’t clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the Twitter deal. Stock in both Twitter and Tesla swung sharply in opposite directions, with Twitter’s stock tumbling 18% and Tesla, which Musk had proposed using to help fund the Twitter deal, jumped 5%.

Investors have had to weigh legal troubles for Musk, as well as the possibility that acquiring Twitter could be a distraction from running the world’s most valuable automaker.

Twitter said Thursday that the company is pausing most hiring and except for business critical roles. In addition, it said in a statement, “we are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient.”

In a memo sent to employees and confirmed by Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal said the company has not hit growth and revenue milestones after the company began to invest “aggressively” to expand its user base and revenue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after stabbing in Lawton.
One person dead after southwest Lawton stabbing
16-year-old Jeremiah Hill lives in the apartments on SW Texas Ave., where two people were...
Neighbors react to deadly stabbing in southwest Lawton
Staff Sgt. Curran Pendley saves one-year-old child's life.
Fort Sill soldier saves one-year-old baby
Police arrest Daniel Carter after hit and run in Duncan.
Mustang man arrested in Stephens County after hit and run
After officials at the Lawton Correctional Facility wouldn’t take action, Emily Shelton started...
Non-profit calls on Lawton Correctional Facility to provide more protection for inmates, officers

Latest News

The Biden administration is taking the first steps to release $45 billion to ensure every U.S....
Biden administration to release $45B for nationwide internet
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden to urge local leaders to boost public safety spending
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO