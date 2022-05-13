End of School bash takes place at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, May 14, Understanding is hosting their 2nd End of School bash.

It’s all happened between 1 and 5 p.m., at the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University.

There will be food, games, vendors, backpacks and entertainment for everyone looking to celebrate the end of the school year.

Food and beverages will be provided by No Name Pizza and Viridian and Local Hip hop artist Jacobi Ryan will also be performing.... so make sure you don’t miss out.

