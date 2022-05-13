First Alert Forecast | 5/13AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is another potential for severe storms Friday afternoon but the forecast for this remains conditional. Meaning, IF storms fire up, they will be severe but the cap (dry air aloft) may be strong enough to limit/prevent these storms from developing. A cold front is starting to move in to the state but will stall later today. Little to no change is airmass is expected but winds today will start out of the south at 10 to 15mph before shifting to the north at 5 to 15mph with it’s arrival. Highs come the afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 90s for all locations under mostly sunny skies.

After today, the front washes out and high pressure starts to build in. Both days over the weekend will remain (mostly) dry/ hot with mostly sunny skies. Low to mid 90s on Saturday with north to east winds at 5 to 15mph. Isolated thunderstorms try to develop late in the day but this threat remains low. If any storms can make it into our forecast area, with decent instability and modest shear (turning of winds with heights), this would support severe hazards of damaging winds and large hail.

For Sunday, highs in the upper 90s to low 100s with south winds for much of the day at 10 to 15mph. A “cold front” tries to move in Sunday evening but little to no change in airmass or precipitation is expected. As this cold front moves across the region late Sunday, a few severe storms may develop but this threat will be greatest for counties along/east of I-35.

With the high pressure building in, it will maintain a mostly dry weather pattern with unseasonably warm temperatures through most of next week. Highs by Monday afternoon will stay around 10 degrees above average with many in the mid to upper 90s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are looking to top out in the triple digits for most, if not all locations. Morning temperatures/ overnight lows all week long will remain the 60s/70s.

Have a great Friday and an even better weekend! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.