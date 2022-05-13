Fort Sill graduates walk the stage at ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of students on Fort Sill donned their cap and gown Thursday for a graduation ceremony.

Graduates of the Fort Sill Education Center were recognized this evening at the Cache Creek Chapel.

Around 65 students, among which were soldiers, family members of solders and civilian workers, graduated from a number of different schools and degrees.

The ceremony was the culmination of years of hard work and academic commitment, especially for General Studies graduate Pamela Salcedo.

“I feel really accomplished, and I feel I could actually show my daughter there are many things you can do,” Salcedo said. “She already admired me for having a military career, and I can show her you can also achieve your education as well.”

[TAKE :CONT VO]

{***CONT VO***}

The degrees awarded in today’s ceremony included Associates, Bachelors, Masters and one Doctorate.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.