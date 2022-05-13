Expert Connections
Keith Reed appointed to Commissioner of Health

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt’s nomination to lead the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has been approved as Commissioner of Health.

Keith Reed has been acting as interim chief of the agency since October and has worked in various other roles in the OSDH for nearly 20 years.

In a statement, the state’s Secretary of Mental Health praised Reed’s confirmation, said “I have had the pleasure of watching the agency go through a positive transformation with Keith at the helm, and I have no doubt his 20 years of experience in public health has prepared him to continue that great work as the new Commissioner.”

