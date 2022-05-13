Lawton residents to see traffic delays

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction zones across Lawton will cause traffic disturbances.

On May 16, the mill and overlay of southwest Lee Boulevard between southwest 97th Street and southwest 67th Street will begin.

The project will take three to four months to complete, with weather permitting.

Southwest Lee Boulevard will experience periodic lane closures, but will be open to traffic.

City of Lawton announces Bridge M14-4 will close. (City of Lawton)

During the recent biennial bridge inspection from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, it has been determined the load rating for bridge M14-4 (NBI 30883), will be closed.

The bridge is located on northeast 29th Street, west of northeast Flowermound Road and north of Cache Road.

The bridge has a significant deflection in the top of the pipe, along with corrosion in the flow line of the pipe.

The bridge will be immediately closed, pending replacement or repairs.

