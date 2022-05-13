Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man shoots, kills woman when she tries to serve him child custody papers, police say

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who...
The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who also goes by Charles Tucker. He has been charged with first-degree murder but is still on the run.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man shot and killed a woman in Tulsa while she was trying to serve him child custody papers, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who also goes by Charles Tucker. He has been charged with first-degree murder but is still on the run.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Saturday afternoon in reference to a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim, 38-year-old Ashley Sneed, was having an argument with Colbert, who is the father of her 1-year-old child. When she attempted to serve him child custody papers, Colbert became very angry and shot and killed Sneed, police said. Colbert then fled the scene.

Anyone who sees Colbert or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Jeremiah Hill lives in the apartments on SW Texas Ave., where two people were...
Neighbors react to deadly stabbing in southwest Lawton
One person dies after stabbing in Lawton.
One person dead after southwest Lawton stabbing
Community responds to Governor Kevin Stitt approval to Landlord-Tenant Act updates.
Oklahoma governor approves Landlord-Tenant Act updates
Staff Sgt. Curran Pendley saves one-year-old child's life.
Fort Sill soldier saves one-year-old baby
Police arrest Daniel Carter after hit and run in Duncan.
Mustang man arrested in Stephens County after hit and run

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker
The White House is "strongly" considering using the Defense Production Act to address the...
Baby formula shortage: Congress vows to act
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
This Shih Tzu is available at Lawton Animal Welfare. She’s three-years-old, doesn’t have a name...
Furry Friend Friday: Shih Tzu