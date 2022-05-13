Man who shot, killed Tulsa Police Officer sentenced to death

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A man convicted for the shooting death of a Tulsa Police Officer, as well as injuring another, has been sentenced to death.

Friday, May 13, a judge sentenced David Ware to death for killing Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, as well as a life sentence with a $10,000 fine for shooting and injuring another Officer, Aurash Zarkeshan.

Ware also received 30 additional years, with another $10,000 fine for possession of a firearm after felony conviction, 25 years and a $10,000 fine for possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and one year in Tulsa County Jail and a $500 fine for obstructing an officer.

Ware will now head to McAlester to be Oklahoma’s 43rd inmate sitting on death row.

