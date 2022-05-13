Several viewing opportunities of the International Space Station through the upcoming weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The International Space Station’s orbit around Earth will bring it over the Texoma allowing for several great viewing opportunities, which is ultimately dependent on cloud cover. It will appear as a bright star that will move quickly across the sky.

Next best ISS viewing opportunity (KSWO)

Date Visible Max Height* Appears Disappears

Thu. May 12, 4:58 AM 5 min 17° 10° above NNW 10° above ENE

Thu. May 12, 9:38 PM 3 min 28° 10° above SSW 28° above SE

Fri. May 13, 4:10 AM 3 min 12° 10° above N 10° above NE

Fri. May 13, 5:45 AM 7 min 84° 10° above NW 10° above SE

Fri. May 13, 10:26 PM 6 min 40° 10° above WSW 10° above NNE

Sat. May 14, 4:57 AM 6 min 43° 10° above NW 10° above ESE

Sat. May 14, 9:37 PM 7 min 78° 10° above SW 10° above NE

Sat. May 14, 11:17 PM 2 min 11° 10° above NW 10° above N

Sun. May 15, 4:09 AM 6 min 25° 10° above NNW 10° above E

Sun. May 15, 5:46 AM 6 min 26° 10° above WNW 10° above S

Sun. May 15, 10:27 PM 4 min 16° 10° above WNW 10° above NNE

