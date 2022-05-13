Expert Connections
SoonerCare offers broadband cost benefits


SoonerCare members are advised to update information to maintain benefits.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A majority of the SoonerCare population now has access to a long-term benefit to help lower the cost of broadband service.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a federal program administered by the FCC which helps low-income households pay for internet service and connected devices.

Households with income 200 percent or below the Federal Poverty Level are eligible. More than 85 percent of SoonerCare members are below that level.

The ACP will help SoonerCare members, who have not been able to afford broadband service, afford Internet so they can sign up to receive email notifications regarding their benefits.

Federal Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra extended the PHE’s continuous coverage created in 2020 for certain Medicaid members, effective April 16, 2022.

Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) estimates approximately 200,000 currently enrolled SoonerCare members could be affected once Secretary Becerra announces the end of the PHE.

To verify eligibility, OHCA needs members to update their information and documentation to be contacted and opt-in to paperless communication if they have broadband services.

For those who do not have broadband, they can sign up for the ACP online or by calling 1-877-384-2575.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides:

  • Up to $30/month discount for broadband service
  • Up to $75/month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands
  • A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price.

There is a limited one monthly service discount and one device discount per household. Some providers may have an alternative application they will ask residents to complete.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

