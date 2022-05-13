Stephens County residents participate in Labor of Love event

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents of Duncan were out for Labor of Love, as they celebrated this year’s annual Day of Caring.

Friday, May 13, was the 30th anniversary of the event -- which calls on volunteers to lend a helping hand -- by completing projects for local non-profits around the Duncan area.

They had around 70 volunteers show up for Friday’s giving event, focusing on projects at 11 non-profits.

Projects including painting, yard work, and replacing light bulbs.

Chairman of 2022 Day of Caring Nicole Punneo said it’s just one more way they can give back -- especially after the difficulties everyone has faced over the last few years.

”I absolutely think that after everything that’s happened the last couple of years, it’s really important that everybody stick together,” she said. “Come together as a community, and make sure that we’re staying together to help everybody around our community.”

Punneo said it’s all thanks to volunteers from the wonderful community there in Duncan, and all across Stephens County, who continue to keep the giving spirit alive.

