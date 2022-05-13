Expert Connections
Students compete in Cardboard Cup competition

By Marilyn Cater and Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hosted The Cardboard Cup on Friday, May 13, giving students a chance to design their own cardboard boats.

Eighteen teams of 5th graders faced off-- building boats out of nothing but cardboard and duct tape.

The teams featured students from each Lawton Elementary school as they took to the water to see which school would finish on top.

Teacher Brooke Rooney said they used the event as a teaching tool, helping students learn more about engineering -- to get a head start on their future.

“These cardboard boats specifically put everything that they have been learning all year into practice,” she said. “We have learned and utilized the engineering design process so the kids knowing what the challenge is and then working as a team focusing and zoning in on that challenge making the plan in their engineering notebook and then coming through with that plan in a really large scale is exciting for them.”

Not all the boats made it to the finish line, but the kids had a blast learning how to work together as a team.

