Swadley’s contract found to cost tax payers millions

Governor Kevin Stitt announces lawsuit against Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
Governor Kevin Stitt announces lawsuit against Swadley's Bar-B-Q.(COURTESY)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More information about the contract between the state and a now-controversial barbecue restaurant has been released.

A state watchdog says the contract with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen cost Oklahoma taxpayers over $12 million more than originally planned.

The deal focused on the construction and operation of Swadley’s restaurants at six state parks across Oklahoma.

Under the deal, the state agreed to subsidize the restaurant’s financial losses and pay the restaurant management fees.

The state has since canceled the contract, and Governor Kevin Stitt’s pick to lead the state’s Tourism agency resigned.

