Victim, who was stabbed, identified Lawton Police Department

Dwight Temple faces charges after he stabs Ashley Marks.
Dwight Temple faces charges after he stabs Ashley Marks.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is confirming the identity of a woman, who was stabbed to death earlier this week.

Lawton Police said Dwight Temple stabbed Ashley Marks and a minor at a home on southwest Texas Avenue on Wednesday, May 11.

Marks died at the scene, while the other victim was rushed to the hospital under emergency status.

LPD also confirmed charges will be filed against Temple for Murder and Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

