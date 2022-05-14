7News First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny and hot weekend with chance for conditional & isolated storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Mostly sunny skies today, though wildfires out west will keep a smoky haze across the Southern Plains. Temperatures will only get up to the low/mid 90s with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph. A stationary front will lift up north as a warm front later today, as a few isolated showers and storms could develop beneath the front and ahead of a dryline later this afternoon and evening. Models are still in disagreement with each other as of this morning, with coverage mainly limited to northern and western portions of Texoma. This is another conditional setup, as capping in place and a near-surface temperature inversion this afternoon will limit how much rain we see, if any at all. If any storms do fire up, there is the chance they could become strong-to-severe, with main concerns being wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph and lows in the mid 60s.

On Sunday, we continue the trend of clear skies with a few clouds as temperatures rise up into the upper 90s and low 100s. Record high temperatures are well within reach for both Lawton and Wichita Falls tomorrow, along with most of Texoma. The warm front that will lift up today will descend back across Texoma as a cold front tomorrow. This will bring shifting winds from south to north at 10-15 mph, along with the chance for a few storms to fire up along it later in the day. Coverage again like today will be isolated with a minimal chance for a couple strong-to-severe storms in the evening. If any storms do pop up, it will be mainly for southern and eastern counties. Overall this weekend will not have much going on as it will be sunny and warm, along with the possibility for a few showers and storms firing up during the evening hours on Saturday and Sunday. Remember that Sunday night will be the first of two total lunar eclipses this year, and thankfully skies are still on track to be mostly clear for all of us!

Temperatures cool back down to the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday, though unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s dominate next week.

