7News First Alert Weather: Record high heat returns tomorrow with another chance of rain possible during the evening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A few showers and storms have already developed along a dryline positioned out west this afternoon, and could continue to do so as we head into the evening. While there is still some capping in place, lift provided by the dryline along with an unstable and moist atmosphere could lead to possible strong-to-severe storms for northern and western counties through the late night hours, though coverage will be isolated as most of us will remain dry tonight. Possible severe threats include wind gusts up to 60-70 mph and hail up to quarters and half-dollars. Overall tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph,

Tomorrow we continue the trend of clear skies with a few clouds as temperatures rise up into the upper 90s and low 100s. Record high temperatures are well within reach for both Lawton and Wichita Falls tomorrow, along with most of Texoma. A cold front will descend south across the Southern Plains tomorrow, bringing shifting winds from south to north at 10-15 mph, along with the chance for a few storms to fire up along it later in the day. Coverage again like tonight will be isolated with a minimal chance for a couple strong-to-severe storms in the evening. If any storms do pop up, it will be mainly for southern and eastern counties, with possible severe threats similar to storms we see this evening. Remember that Sunday night will be the first of two total lunar eclipses this year, and thankfully skies are still on track to be mostly clear for all of us!

Temperatures cool back down to the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday, though unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s dominate next week. A few isolated chances for rain can’t be ruled out over the next 7 days, though we look to stay dry as fire weather conditions return around midweek.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.