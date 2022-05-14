Chamber of Commerce member will serve on Tourism and Recreation Board

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The President of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will now serve the whole of the state as a part of the Tourism and Recreation Board.

Krista Ratliff has been appointed to fill the remainder of outgoing commissioner Sandra Kunz’s term -- which will end in July of next year.

Ratliff is excited to serve the state in her new role.

“I’m excited to be appointed as a Tourism and Recreation Commissioner, especially because it’ll give Southwest Oklahoma a voice,” she said. “Of course representing the entire state will be great, but having someone from our area who loves and appreciate the things to do, is only going to highlight, for the rest of the state, what we have hear in Southwest Oklahoma.”

The State tourism and recreation commission is comprised of 8 members, who advise the executive director of Tourism and Recreation.

Ratliff will help to focus on various plans and programs within the department, and promote the development and use of state lodges, parks, and recreational areas.

