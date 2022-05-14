Expert Connections
Comanche Nation Casino gives Strong Warriors chance to compete

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment has partnered with Strong Warriors for the return of its annual Strong Warriors Fit Fest.

The fitness competition is set to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Comanche Nation Casino on Saturday, May 28.

Located on the casino grounds, the contest will feature a series of fitness challenges, including a 5K fun run, 3K obstacle course and weightlifting competition.

The weightlifting division weigh-in event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K fun run will begin at 8 a.m. and the 3K obstacle course at 9:30 a.m.

The final weightlifting event will be at 11:15 a.m.

The obstacle challenge is designed to test competitors’ agilities along 15 obstacles, featuring mud pit hurdles and crawls, sandbag carries, balance beams, six-foot climbing walls and more.

The weightlifting division will offer athletes a head-to-head strength competition across four weight classes. Each class will compete for the king of the bench and strongest overall titles.

The long-distance fun run is open to competitors of all ages, and obstacle course and weightlifting contenders must be 18 years or older to participate.

All events, excluding the weightlifting contest, are free and those who pre-regsiter on or before Sunday, May 22 will receive an exclusive Strong Warriors t-shirt, while supplies last.

More information about Strong Warriors can be found here and more about Comanche Nation Casino can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

