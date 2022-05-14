Family releases balloons for stabbing victim

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The woman who was killed in a double stabbing from earlier this week was honored this evening.

Friends and Family of Ashley Marks gathered at Elmer Thomas to celebrate her life -- and mourn her passing.

They let loose dozens of balloons in her name, all while remembering the woman who touched their lives.

It was a time of sharing pain -- but also, of sharing love according to Renata Nelson, Marks’ mother.

“I knew she was loved, but I didn’t know how much she was loved. I think the -- this is a cosmetic, special industry -- she worked there, she loved her coworkers, she’s gonna miss them,” Nelson said. “And it touches my heart that they would take the time and show my daughter off to a hopefully better place.”

According to Marks’ friend Tabitha Cochran said the event was important for everyone.

“It was hard, but amazing to know that everyone here feels the same pain that I do, if not more, and some of us are complete strangers, but that hasn’t stopped the love from being shared,” she said.

Friday, police confirmed that person accused in Marks’ death will be charged with Murder and for Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

