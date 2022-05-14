Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Family releases balloons for stabbing victim

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The woman who was killed in a double stabbing from earlier this week was honored this evening.

Friends and Family of Ashley Marks gathered at Elmer Thomas to celebrate her life -- and mourn her passing.

They let loose dozens of balloons in her name, all while remembering the woman who touched their lives.

It was a time of sharing pain -- but also, of sharing love according to Renata Nelson, Marks’ mother.

“I knew she was loved, but I didn’t know how much she was loved. I think the -- this is a cosmetic, special industry -- she worked there, she loved her coworkers, she’s gonna miss them,” Nelson said. “And it touches my heart that they would take the time and show my daughter off to a hopefully better place.”

According to Marks’ friend Tabitha Cochran said the event was important for everyone.

“It was hard, but amazing to know that everyone here feels the same pain that I do, if not more, and some of us are complete strangers, but that hasn’t stopped the love from being shared,” she said.

Friday, police confirmed that person accused in Marks’ death will be charged with Murder and for Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Jeremiah Hill lives in the apartments on SW Texas Ave., where two people were...
Neighbors react to deadly stabbing in southwest Lawton
One person dies after stabbing in Lawton.
One person dead after southwest Lawton stabbing
Dwight Temple faces charges after he stabs Ashley Marks.
Victim, who was stabbed, identified Lawton Police Department
Community responds to Governor Kevin Stitt approval to Landlord-Tenant Act updates.
Oklahoma governor approves Landlord-Tenant Act updates
A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
Rollover crash by Elmer Thomas Park closes lanes

Latest News

Grand jury report shows Parole Board cut corners
Krista Ratliff will serve on the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Board.
Chamber of Commerce member will serve on Tourism and Recreation Board
Police charge Gage Shriver after he stabs two inmates.
Inmate charged for stabbing two people
A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
Rollover crash by Elmer Thomas Park closes lanes