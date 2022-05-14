Fifth Annual Lawton Parkinson’s Rally Walk supports families

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walkers, joggers and runners were out bright and early on Saturday for the Fifth Annual Lawton Parkinson’s Rally Walk at Cameron University.

Every year, the rally walk raises awareness and funds for those who live with Parkinson’s Disease and their families.

More than 15,000 Oklahomans have the disease, from children to adults.

The Southwest Oklahoma Director of the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma Robert Rooker has Parkinson’s himself, and he plans to continue participating in the rally as long as he can walk and talk.

“None of us had a choice of if we were going to get Parkinson’s or not, but we have a choice on how we fight back and if you stay busy, get up moving, it really helps you,” Rooker said.

Southwestern Medical Center helped raise almost $3500 for the organization and presented the check at the event.

Rooker encourages anyone struggling with the disease to come visit any of the support groups in town.

