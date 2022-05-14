Fort Sill MWR Family Fun Run/Walk teaches healthy habits

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill families got in on the exercise going on across the community Saturday, with the Family Fun Run and Walk, organized by Morale Welfare and Recreation.

Parents pushed babies in strollers across the finish line, and others carried toddlers on their shoulders, on the Three Mile Track.

The event helps families build resiliency and spend time together outside near the housing area through an easy loop.

Fort Sill’s Garrison Deputy Commander Julia Sibilla said it’s important to teach kids about a healthy lifestyle early on.

“Involving your small kids in healthy activities sets, really a nice foundation for a lifetime of fitness so if you bring your kids out to an event, whether you’re walking or running or jogging, they learn that, ‘Hey, my parents are doing this and this is fun. Maybe I should be doing this as well,’” Sibilla said.

The price of entrance included bottles, race bibs, and medals.

You can learn more about future events like this one by checking out the Fort Sill Family and MWR Facebook page.

