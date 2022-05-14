Grand jury report shows Parole Board cut corners

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A newly released grand jury report tore into Governor Kevin Stitt and the state’s Parole Board, accusing them of cutting corners when granting parole.

The grand jury was requested by Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater last year.

The report said the parole board was so focused on releasing inmates that it cut corners and ignored internal processes.

It says that ultimately led to the release of an inmate later charged with killing three people.

The panel also criticized Stitt for meeting with several members of the board to discuss specific cases before he appointed them.

A spokesman for the governor called the grand jury process a “sham” orchestrated by Prater.

