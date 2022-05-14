Expert Connections
Inmate charged for stabbing two people

Police charge Gage Shriver after he stabs two inmates.
Police charge Gage Shriver after he stabs two inmates.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility has been charged for stabbing two people late last year.

Investigators said in September 2021, Gage Shriver got into a fight with another inmate.

They said he struck the inmate with a sharpened instrument several times, cutting him in the lower back and chest.

He then reportedly slashed at another person, cutting him in the arm; that person needed to have surgery for his injury.

Shriver is charged with two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

