Inmate charged for stabbing two people
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility has been charged for stabbing two people late last year.
Investigators said in September 2021, Gage Shriver got into a fight with another inmate.
They said he struck the inmate with a sharpened instrument several times, cutting him in the lower back and chest.
He then reportedly slashed at another person, cutting him in the arm; that person needed to have surgery for his injury.
Shriver is charged with two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
