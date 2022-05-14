Inmate charged for stabbing two people

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility has been charged for stabbing two people late last year.

Investigators said in September 2021, Gage Shriver got into a fight with another inmate.

They said he struck the inmate with a sharpened instrument several times, cutting him in the lower back and chest.

He then reportedly slashed at another person, cutting him in the arm; that person needed to have surgery for his injury.

Shriver is charged with two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

