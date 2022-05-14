Expert Connections
Menes Shrine Temple hosts Walk to Cure Diabetes in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over at Elmer Thomas Park on Saturday, two organizations partnered for their first Walk to Cure Diabetes.

The Menes Shrine Temple 32 and Menes Court 164 plan to host the event every year.

People who participated made contributions, which will be donated to the National Diabetes Association.

Leader of the temple Reginald Thomas said it’s personal to him because he’s watched loved ones suffer from diabetes, and even lose limbs to it.

“It’s almost impossible to find anybody in the United States or overseas that doesn’t know anyone or themselves, like myself, I’m a diabetic myself type two,” Thomas said. “It’s just a disease that we as Americans, we as people, need to find a cure for, to help stomp it out.”

The goal was to raise $5000.

You can donate by calling Thomas at 580-284-3742.

