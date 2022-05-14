OASA selects Hime as State Superintendent of the Year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators has named Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime as the 2022 State Superintendent of the Year.

Hime led the district through the pandemic, while focusing on three initiatives: Makerspaces, the Lawton Technical Applications Program and the Life Ready Center.

“I am truly humbled and blessed to have been selected out of such an amazing group of educational leaders,” Hime said. “I have dedicated my life to education and I would not change it for anything in the world. All students, regardless of economic background or race, should have the opportunity to be broadened cognitively and should come to realize the importance of innovation and creativity.”

Hime has been an educator in Oklahoma for 37 years, 15 of those as Superintendent. He graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He then pursued his Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Hime serves on several education boards to include the Oklahoma State Superintendent’s School Superintendent Advisory Council and the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

“Leadership is about building community, cultivating and empowering other leaders and focusing on student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA Executive Director. “Mr. Hime has worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and realize their full potential. Kevin Hime is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize him.”

Hime will be presented his award at a banquet on June 8 at the CCOSA Summer Leadership Conference at the Oklahoma City Convention Center and at the National AASA School Superintendents Association conference.

