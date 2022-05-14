Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OASA selects Hime as State Superintendent of the Year

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators has named Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime as the 2022 State Superintendent of the Year.

Hime led the district through the pandemic, while focusing on three initiatives: Makerspaces, the Lawton Technical Applications Program and the Life Ready Center.

“I am truly humbled and blessed to have been selected out of such an amazing group of educational leaders,” Hime said. “I have dedicated my life to education and I would not change it for anything in the world. All students, regardless of economic background or race, should have the opportunity to be broadened cognitively and should come to realize the importance of innovation and creativity.”

Hime has been an educator in Oklahoma for 37 years, 15 of those as Superintendent. He graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He then pursued his Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Hime serves on several education boards to include the Oklahoma State Superintendent’s School Superintendent Advisory Council and the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

“Leadership is about building community, cultivating and empowering other leaders and focusing on student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA Executive Director. “Mr. Hime has worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and realize their full potential. Kevin Hime is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize him.”

Hime will be presented his award at a banquet on June 8 at the CCOSA Summer Leadership Conference at the Oklahoma City Convention Center and at the National AASA School Superintendents Association conference.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
Rollover crash by Elmer Thomas Park closes lanes
Dwight Temple faces charges after he stabs Ashley Marks.
Victim, who was stabbed, identified Lawton Police Department
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Community responds to Governor Kevin Stitt approval to Landlord-Tenant Act updates.
Oklahoma governor approves Landlord-Tenant Act updates
16-year-old Jeremiah Hill lives in the apartments on SW Texas Ave., where two people were...
Neighbors react to deadly stabbing in southwest Lawton

Latest News

The Lawton Board of Realtors collected donations in the grocery store parking lot, including...
Realtors collect donations for Lawton Food Bank in Shop and Drop event
Parents pushed babies in strollers across the finish line, and others carried toddlers on their...
Fort Sill MWR Family Fun Run/Walk teaches healthy habits
The Menes Shrine Temple 32 and Menes Court 164 plan to host the event every year.
Menes Shrine Temple hosts Walk to Cure Diabetes in Lawton
Every year, the rally walk raises awareness and funds for those who live with Parkinson’s...
Fifth Annual Lawton Parkinson’s Rally Walk supports families