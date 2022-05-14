Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Rollover crash by Elmer Thomas Park closes lanes

A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.(KSWO)
By Makenzie Burk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews have responded to a possible deadly rollover crash near Elmer Thomas Park on Cache Road.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, on Cache Road near Indian Trail Road by the I-44 exit.

According to first responders, there are possible multiple injuries involved, with one person being ejected from the vehicle.

Officers on the scene have requested multiple ambulances, including a medical helicopter.

No word on what caused the crash, or the extent of the injuries.

Police shut down all westbound lanes of northwest Cache Road, near I-44 and the 2nd Street exit.

You can count on us to update you when learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Jeremiah Hill lives in the apartments on SW Texas Ave., where two people were...
Neighbors react to deadly stabbing in southwest Lawton
One person dies after stabbing in Lawton.
One person dead after southwest Lawton stabbing
Community responds to Governor Kevin Stitt approval to Landlord-Tenant Act updates.
Oklahoma governor approves Landlord-Tenant Act updates
Staff Sgt. Curran Pendley saves one-year-old child's life.
Fort Sill soldier saves one-year-old baby
Police arrest Daniel Carter after hit and run in Duncan.
Mustang man arrested in Stephens County after hit and run

Latest News

Grand jury report shows Parole Board cut corners
Krista Ratliff will serve on the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Board.
Chamber of Commerce member will serve on Tourism and Recreation Board
Police charge Gage Shriver after he stabs two inmates.
Inmate charged for stabbing two people
Family, friends and community members release balloons to honor Ashley Marks.
Family releases balloons for stabbing victim