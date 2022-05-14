Rollover crash by Elmer Thomas Park closes lanes
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews have responded to a possible deadly rollover crash near Elmer Thomas Park on Cache Road.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, on Cache Road near Indian Trail Road by the I-44 exit.
According to first responders, there are possible multiple injuries involved, with one person being ejected from the vehicle.
Officers on the scene have requested multiple ambulances, including a medical helicopter.
No word on what caused the crash, or the extent of the injuries.
Police shut down all westbound lanes of northwest Cache Road, near I-44 and the 2nd Street exit.
You can count on us to update you when learn more.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.