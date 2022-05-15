7News First Alert Weather: Cooler day tomorrow before triple digits return across Texoma this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

As the cold front continues to move south this evening, a few isolated showers and storms could fire up along it in Texoma, mainly for counties east of I-44. While coverage will be low, there is the chance for one or two to become strong-to-severe, with main threats being wind gusts up to 60s mph and hail up to quarters and half dollars. Rain chances for those who could see any should clear out before midnight, with most of the showers and storms staying east of I-35.

Tonight will be mostly clear as most of Texoma will remain dry. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph as low temps fall into the low 60s. Around 8:32 PM this evening will be the start of the lunar eclipse that will last until early Monday morning, with the total eclipse phase occurring at 10:29 PM and lasting for about an hour and a half. The lunar eclipse will come to an end at 1:50 AM, with the moon returning back to its classic, bright full moon look.

Monday will be when we feel the effects of the cool air behind today’s cold front, with temperatures cooling down to the mid/upper 80s, though still a few degrees above the average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. A lifting warm front across our area tomorrow night will warm temperatures back into the triple digits on Tuesday, but will also provide western Texoma with the opportunity for a few stray showers and storms Monday evening.

Most of this week will be hot and dry, with a couple disturbances maybe bringing light coverage of some rain showers between now and next weekend. Expect triple digits and the return of fire weather conditions to be the theme this week, with our next surefire chance for some rainfall not arriving until next Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.