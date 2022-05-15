Expert Connections
Crude oil tanker spill closes off Highway 7 bypass

The Duncan Fire Dept. is on scene, waiting for the EPA crew to get there around 8:30 a.m. There...
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Both lanes of Highway 7 Bypass at the intersection of Boren Blvd. are closed off this morning.

A crude oil tanker spilled. The spill is contained.

The Duncan Fire Dept. is on scene, waiting for the EPA crew to get there around 8:30 a.m. There is no ETA for when the lanes will be open again.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

