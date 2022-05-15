Realtors collect donations for Lawton Food Bank in Shop and Drop event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Board of Realtors collected food and monetary donations for the Lawton Food Bank Saturday.

In the “Shop and Drop” event, shoppers could pick up items on their own list from Homeland and buy a little something to give to the food bank.

The realtors collected donations in the grocery store parking lot, including meats, cereal, crackers, granola bars and more.

Realtor Tonya Dawson said two thirds of the population struggles with food insecurity, with children and the elderly making up a large portion of that.

”This time of year, they don’t have a lot of donations and the kids are going to be out of school and they need kid-friendly items,” Dawson said. “Peanut butter, jelly, bread, ramen noodles, spaghettios, ravioli, stuff like that. Anything that can microwave.”

Dawson said just $20 can help feed a family of four for an entire week.

It’s also a friendly competition between real estate office to see who can collect the most food.

You can always stop by the Lawton Food Bank to make a donation.

