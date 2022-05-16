Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Record highs next three days, but an actual cool-down in sight

Isolated strong-to-severe storms possible over the next several days
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds with showers and storms moving in from the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out mainly west of I-44. Hi-Res models suggest that storms start out west around 10:30 PM and last through 4:00 AM. Storms should continue a weakening trend as they move eastward overnight. The main threats for any storms that become severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs soaring into the triple digits during the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible along the dry line and warm front for areas mainly north of I-40 and across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. However, a lingering shower or storm is possible mainly west of an Elk City-Paducah. A strong storm is possible with the main threats being some hail and gusty winds. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph. Near critical fire weather conditions will return for areas mainly west of Highway-283.

Record Highs

Tuesday - 101° (Current Record 99° , set back in 1966)

Wednesday - 102° (Current Record 99° , set back in 1996)

Thursday - 103° (Current Record 101° , set back in 2013)

A weakening ridge and developing trough will send a cold front across Texoma sometime on Friday afternoon allowing for a well deserved cool-down with highs topping out near 90°. This will help to provide some lift to allow for an isolated shower or storm along the front through Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

