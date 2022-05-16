Boys and Girls Club invites kids to summer camp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Boys and Girls Club will host a summer program which involves learning and teamwork.

Registration is now open for this year’s summer programs at the Lawton Boys and Girls Club.

The 60 year tradition offers fun and educational activities from 7:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m., helping kids fight that summer time boredom.

The cost is $60 per week and covers breakfast, lunch and a snack.

The program begins on May 31 and ends on Aug. 5.

Interested parents can attend an informative meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at 1315 southwest F avenue.

The Boys and Girls Club can be contacted at (580) 357-7541 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.