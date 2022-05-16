Car crashes into drainage channel

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - HAZMAT crews were called out to a drainage ditch Monday, May 16, after a police chase ended with a car crashing in the storm drainage channel.

The crash happened before 1 p.m. on Northwest Rogers Lane.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition.

The Lawton Fire Department dispatched their HAZMAT crews to clean up a fluid leaking from underneath the car.

According to LFD, they were able to stop the spread of that fluid with the help of Storm Water officials.

