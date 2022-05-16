Casinos aid Oklahoma Blood Institute with drives
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two area casinos are partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) to host a blood drive.
Both blood drives will take place Tuesday, May 17.
The first one is from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Comanche Star Casino in Walters.
Then the second is from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Comanche Nation Casino here in Lawton.
All donors will receive a t-shirt, a snack and a $10 Comanche credit.
More information can be found by contacting OBI at (580) 350-6100 or Comanche Nation Casino at (580) 250-3030.
