Casinos aid Oklahoma Blood Institute with drives

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two area casinos are partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) to host a blood drive.

Both blood drives will take place Tuesday, May 17.

The first one is from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Comanche Star Casino in Walters.

Then the second is from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Comanche Nation Casino here in Lawton.

All donors will receive a t-shirt, a snack and a $10 Comanche credit.

More information can be found by contacting OBI at (580) 350-6100 or Comanche Nation Casino at (580) 250-3030.

