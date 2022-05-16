Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Casinos aid Oklahoma Blood Institute with drives

Blood drives will take place on Tuesday, May 17 to aid in shortage.
Blood drives will take place on Tuesday, May 17 to aid in shortage.(Comanche Nation Casino)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two area casinos are partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) to host a blood drive.

Both blood drives will take place Tuesday, May 17.

The first one is from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Comanche Star Casino in Walters.

Then the second is from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Comanche Nation Casino here in Lawton.

All donors will receive a t-shirt, a snack and a $10 Comanche credit.

More information can be found by contacting OBI at (580) 350-6100 or Comanche Nation Casino at (580) 250-3030.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
Rollover crash by Elmer Thomas Park closes lanes
The Duncan Fire Dept. is on scene, waiting for the EPA crew to get there around 8:30 a.m. There...
Crude oil tanker spill closes off Highway 7 bypass
KSWO_LawtonFentanyl
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths on the rise in Lawton
First Alert Forecast 8am
7News First Alert Weather: Lunar eclipse tonight behind triple digit heat and isolated storms out east
Dwight Temple faces charges after he stabs Ashley Marks.
Victim, who was stabbed, identified Lawton Police Department

Latest News

City of Lawton announces lane closures along Cache Road.
Construction on Cache Road interrupts traffic
A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
New details released after fatal rollover
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos