Comanche Nation Housing Authority receives urban development grant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The grant is to help prevent and reduce overcrowding in Native American households.

”Multi-generational, more than one family residing in a home. It’s just one of those situations where we just see it often in our community and across Native American communities. And we want to be able to try to help that family to provide space for them,” Comanche Nation Housing Authority (CNHA) Specialist Adra Tehauno-Martinez said.

CNHA plans to use the funds to rehabilitate up to 15 homes with improvements to ventilation systems and added space.

Tehauno-Martinez said overcrowding has become an issue partly because in the Native American community taking care of your elders is a must.

“it is instilled in us and it just comes to us naturally, that we take care of our elders. If that involves us moving in to support those elders and help take care of them that’s what we do. If that involves them moving in with us that’s what we have to do and of course, that provides overcrowding in some of those situations,” she said.

The funds are also to assist in the prevention and spread of COVID.

“Particularly, in the COVID situation that we’ve all been going through. It helps those families that need extra space to separate if someone were to test positive for COVID or come down sick. They need that space to maintain a safe distance from other family members,” Tehauno-Martinez said.

For those who qualify, the housing authority will hire contractors to come to do the renovations at your home.

To apply for this assistance, tribal members must visit the Comanche Nation Housing Authority located at 1918 East Gore to fill out an application.

