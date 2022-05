LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Lawton may notice a slowdown on Cache road -- after road crews closed multiple lanes to begin repairs Monday morning.

Road work began on parts of northwest Cache road, from 31st to 38th street, closing both the far right and middle lane.

They hope to have the repairs completed by May 30, weather permitting.

