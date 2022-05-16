First Alert Forecast | 5/16AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the cold front moving in late last night, a somewhat cooler airmass will be overhead today. Afternoon highs for northeast counties will remain in the upper 80s with everyone else in the lower 90s. This is a good 5, to, almost 15 degrees cooler than yesterday! Winds will be out of the northeast to east at 10 to 15mph under mostly sunny skies.

There is a low end chance that storms could develop late tonight but the question will be IF storms develop and how far east they’ll move given the current environment. According to some short-term models, storms look to fire up in the panhandle of Texas before moving into our far western counties between 10PM (tonight)-2AM (tomorrow). IF they develop, they will become severe producing quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. Temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

This brief “cooldown” (less hot more or less) won’t last as above-average, summertime-heat forces its way back in our area for this upcoming week before turning cooler over the weekend.

Tomorrow will remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs soaring into the triple digits for much of the area. Areas that likely won’t hit the triple digits tomorrow are those along I-40 and highway-81. It’ll be a hot one tomorrow so if you find yourself outside, take those heat safety precautions: drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take frequents breaks often in the shade or cooled area, wear sunscreen and lose fitting, light colored clothing. South winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts higher.

Wednesday will be a copy and paste of Tuesday. Highs mostly in the triple digits, breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher and mostly sunny skies. Fire weather concerns returns for our western counties Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday given the unseasonably warm temperatures and strong south winds.

The forecast remains zonal, so winds in the upper-levels are oriented west to east. This will keep temperatures through Thursday in the triple digits for most (if not all locations). By Thursday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

While the majority of the forecast remains dry, there will be the occasional disturbance moving across the area so a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. This threat remains isolated/ low so no need to cancel any outdoor plans this week.

A cold front looks to move in sometime Friday resulting in cooler temperatures over the weekend. Friday afternoon will drop into the upper 80s to low 90s under partly cloudy skies. South to north winds at 10 to 20mph. To be forward, there’s a lot of uncertainty for high temperatures on Friday afternoon with model guidance showing different arrival time of this cold front.

By Saturday and Sunday, highs look to drop below average (yes, you read that correctly), with all locations in the upper 70s to low 80s!! MEANING-- the A.C.’s/ fans can take a MUCH needed break. Rain chances additionally will be associated with the cold fronts arrival late Friday night for eastern counties.

Have a good day! -LW

