Lawton Police release safety tips after man rescued at Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police give lake safety tips as summer months approach. This comes after a man had to be rescued from Lake Lawtonka after falling off a jet ski.

An evening at Lake Lawtonka ended with first responders searching for a man who fell from the jet ski. Lawton Police Department’s lake patrol, along with the Medicine Park Fire Department were all called in for the rescue.

He was wearing a life vest and was able to swim to shore, but it took about 30 minutes for him to be found.

According to recent U.S. Coast Guard accident statistics, 86 percent of drowning victims in recreational boating accidents were not wearing a life jacket.

“Anytime we have people going out to the lake we asked, people, to have the necessary safety equipment, such as a life vest and life jacket. That is properly fitted for them, not too big not too small, but fitted for them,” Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said.

Grubbs said carrying a few important items could also be a lifesaver, just in case someone gets separated from their group.

“It’s good to have a whistle and a possible flashlight because when they did locate the individual it was getting dark and a little hard to see. So having light or whistle, something to help people locate you, we do recommend having those items,” Grubbs said.

Officials said incidents like these don’t happen often at Lake Lawtonka, it’s still crucial to take the proper precautions and follow safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe time.

“We want people to have a wonderful time, especially with summer coming, we know people are going to go out to the lake, and we want them to have a great time,” said Grubbs.

For those who have any questions about lake procedures, they’re urged to reach Lake Lawtonka’s Lake Patrol at 580-529-2800.

For more lake safety tips click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.