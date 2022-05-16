Expert Connections
New details released after rollover

A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
By Marilyn Cater and Jarred Burk
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed one person has died and one person was taken into custody after Friday nights rollover crash near Elmer Thomas Park on Cache Road.

Tyler Taylor was booked on Saturday, May 14, for First Degree Manslaughter and Reckless Driving in connection to the crash.

The victim’s name has not been confirmed by the Lawton Police Department.

We will continue to update you when more details are made available.

