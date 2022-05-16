Police chase ends in wreck on Rogers Lane

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - HAZMAT crews were called out to a drainage ditch Monday, May 16, after a police chase ended with a car crashing in the storm drainage channel.

This happened just before 1 p.m. on Northwest Rogers Lane.

Lawton Police officers tried pulling the car over, for reportedly going close to 100 miles an hour.

When the car crashed the people inside the car jumped out and ran off, starting a chase.

At last check, the driver had not yet been located.

The Lawton Fire Department dispatched their HAZMAT crews to clean up a fluid leaking from underneath the car.

According to LFD, they were able to stop the spread of that fluid with the help of Storm Water officials.

