Whiteley, Colbert and Flye Invitational honors Lawton coaches impact

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, a track meet honored three coaches who were instrumental in the success of Lawton’s track athletes for decades.

Athletes ran the track at Lawton High School Saturday morning for the Whiteley, Colbert and Flye Invitational.

James Colbert and Bill Whiteley coached at LHS and Eisenhower High School, respectively, for more than three decades each.

The Lawton Lightening event was named, in part, in their honor.

Both said they feel lucky to have been able to work with talented students in the community.

“Good athletes make you a great coach and I had great coaches. I had great runners. I really appreciate them,” Colbert said.

“It’s an honor and a privilege just to have the opportunity to work with some of the kids we get to work with in Lawton, Oklahoma,” Whiteley said. “We may not have the greatest facilities around or anything like that, but we do have the best kids.”

The meet was also in memory of Coach Roosevelt Flye.

They plan to continue the event in the future and expand, adding MacArthur coaches.

