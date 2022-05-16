Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Whiteley, Colbert and Flye Invitational honors Lawton coaches impact

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, a track meet honored three coaches who were instrumental in the success of Lawton’s track athletes for decades.

Athletes ran the track at Lawton High School Saturday morning for the Whiteley, Colbert and Flye Invitational.

James Colbert and Bill Whiteley coached at LHS and Eisenhower High School, respectively, for more than three decades each.

The Lawton Lightening event was named, in part, in their honor.

Both said they feel lucky to have been able to work with talented students in the community.

“Good athletes make you a great coach and I had great coaches. I had great runners. I really appreciate them,” Colbert said.

“It’s an honor and a privilege just to have the opportunity to work with some of the kids we get to work with in Lawton, Oklahoma,” Whiteley said. “We may not have the greatest facilities around or anything like that, but we do have the best kids.”

The meet was also in memory of Coach Roosevelt Flye.

They plan to continue the event in the future and expand, adding MacArthur coaches.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash shuts down westbound lanes of Cache Road.
Rollover crash by Elmer Thomas Park closes lanes
Dwight Temple faces charges after he stabs Ashley Marks.
Victim, who was stabbed, identified Lawton Police Department
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Family, friends and community members release balloons to honor Ashley Marks.
Family releases balloons for stabbing victim
Police charge Gage Shriver after he stabs two inmates.
Inmate charged for stabbing two people

Latest News

Athletes ran the track at Lawton High School Saturday morning for the Whiteley, Colbert and...
Whiteley, Colbert and Flye Invitational honors Lawton coaches impact
First Alert Forecast 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Cooler day tomorrow before triple digits return across Texoma this week
Athletes ran the track at Lawton High School Saturday morning for the Whiteley, Colbert and...
Whiteley, Colbert and Flye Invitational honors Lawton coaches impact
The Duncan Fire Dept. is on scene, waiting for the EPA crew to get there around 8:30 a.m. There...
Crude oil tanker spill closes off Highway 7 bypass