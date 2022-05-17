7News First Alert Weather: Record highs on-the-line through Thursday ahead of a much welcomed cool-down

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with a few showers and storms developing this evening. There is a chance for an isolated strong-to-severe storm west of an Anadarko-Vernon line. The main threats for storms that become severe tonight will be wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. There will also be the chance for heat bursts/downbursts as storms start to collapse, which could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

On Wednesday, bright and sunny with record highs soaring into the triple digits across much of Texoma. The current record is 99°, which was set back in 1996. There will be the chance for a stray shower or storm for areas west of Highway-283 and southeast of a Duncan-Wichita Falls-Throckmorton line during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the south and shift to the north at 10-15 mph.

Another record high is forecast for Thursday, with temperatures easily soaring into the triple digits. Isolated rain chances remain in place along a dry line and approaching front.

A late season cold front will bring a much welcomed cool-down as it moves through Friday afternoon and evening. There will be a chance for isolated storms to develop mainly along and east of I-44. Highs will be 20-30° cooler on Saturday with temperatures only topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

That same front will become nearly stationary along the Texas Gulf Coast early next week bringing the chance for isentropic lift (warm air mass lifting over the cooler air mass in place), which will increase clouds and the chance for showers and storms.

