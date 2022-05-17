Expert Connections
Armed Forces Day Parade will cause street closures

City of Lawton announces road closures for Armed Forces Day Parade.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Armed Forces Day Parade will cause traffic disruptions this weekend on Saturday, May 21.

The City of Lawton Streets and Traffic Control Division will block off streets near southwest C Avenue, southwest 11th Street and SW Ferris Avenue.

Closures will begin at 5 a.m. and streets will reopen following the end of the parade.

